Pusha T's beef with Drake was easily one of the biggest stories of 2018. When Push dropped "Infrared" and then "The Story of Adidon," it was as if the earth stood still for a little while. Hip-hop fans could not believe what was coming out of Pusha T's mouth, and with "Adidon" becoming a shocking storyline, Drake fans were waiting for war.

In the end, cooler heads prevailed, and the feud eventually died down. Since that time, Push's good friend Kanye has ended his own beef with Drake, and the two even seem to be on good terms. Now, with Push on the verge of dropping a new album, the rapper sat down with Speedy Norman of Complex to discuss his latest body of work, as well as his thoughts and feelings about the Drake beef. As you can see, Push has already moved past it.





"I've already looked past that," Push said. "I don't look towards that anymore. Bygones are bygones, as far I see. And I think that's really good that [Drake and Kanye] squashed it. That works really good for them."

Just by watching the clip below, you can tell there is a feeling of sarcasm in Push's voice. Regardless, it's pretty obvious at this point that there is no real need to keep this feud going.

