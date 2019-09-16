Since 2016, 50 Cent has been reassuring people that his television series based on the Black Mafia Family will come to fruition. He got the go-ahead in a handwritten letter from Big Meech, one of the former ringleaders of BMF, a drug trafficking organization that formed in the early 80's and became affiliated with the hip hop industry when it peaked in the 2000's. B.M.F. would be part of his multi-show deal with the Starz Network, alongside his popular series, Power. The latest updates on the B.M.F.'s production were when 50 announced a casting call in January - sharing a photo of a character breakdown provided by the show's writer, Randy Huggins - and when he declared in February that it will be even better than Power.

Now, new details about the show are spreading, making it even more anticipated. According to OnSmash, rumors are circulating that Drake will have a hand in the project as a producer. Drake is becoming more experienced in the field of television, as he serves as an executive producer on Netflix's British crime drama, Top Boy, and on HBO's racy teen drama, Euphoria. With all these big names attached to B.M.F., which already has an enthralling storyline, it will surely burst right out of the gate whenever it does premiere.