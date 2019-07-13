Drake's stamped his name in the rap game and now, he's putting his best foot forward to make an impact in the television world. The rapper currently serves as the executive producer for HBO's new show, Euphoria which debuted in mid-June. It's received a ton of praise for its realistic take on teenagehood. For fans who've been getting into it, HBO announced that the show will be returning for a second season.

Euphoria was just renewed for a new season on HBO, Variety reports. The show's received much praise from critics and viewers so it doesn't come as that much of a surprise. Along with its spectacular cast including Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, and more, HBO definitely has a solid series on their hands.

“’Euphoria’ creator Sam Levinson has built an incredible world with an extraordinary cast led by the supremely talented Zendaya," executive vice president of HBO Programming, Francesca Orsi said. “We are so grateful that he chose HBO as the home for this groundbreaking series. We look forward to following these complex characters as their journeys continue through the challenging world they inhabit.”

Keep your eyes peeled for more information on the upcoming second season. Have you been following HBO's Euphoria? Sound off with your thoughts on the show in the comments.