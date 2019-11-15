It's officially been a decade since Drake stepped into the limelight. He spent the majority of the year reflecting on the early days. Treating fans with steaming versions of his breakout mixtape and a compilation of loose tracks, the rapper hasn't released much music this year but rather, celebrated the records that brought him to the position he's in today. Needless to say, he's spent a lot of time going down memory lane.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Drake was feeling especially nostalgic last night and took fans through a journey of the past. He shared a set of throwback photos including some behind the scenes shots from the "Worst Behavior" shoot, the Summer Sixteen Tour, and backstage hangs with A$AP Rocky and A$AP Ferg. Although captioned "2016," the "Worst Behavior" video came out in 2014.

Drizzy's had a bit of an interesting week. On Sunday night, he pulled up as a surprise performer at Camp Flog Gnaw where he was booed off the stage. Quite perplexing but the rapper seemed to take it in stride. He later joked about it on Instagram, claiming that he had signed a 10-year residency at the festival. Tyler also lashed out at those who booed the 6ix God off of the stage.

"THIS N***A DID FEEL NO WAYS! SONG IS BEAUTIFUL. ALSO, MOSTLY EVERYONE WAS HAVING A GREAT TIME, THOSE SHITS IN THE FRONT AREA WERE THE ONES BEING MAD RUDE, WHICH, I CAN SEE WHY, BUT, NAH, FUCK THAT, YALL REPRESENTED ME AND FLOG TO MY GUEST AND MADE US LOOK SOOO ENTITLED AND TRASH," he wrote.