This May, Hip-Hop fans have been treated to news that some of the biggest acts in the music industry as well as their favorite artists are finally gearing up to release new music. With new music on the way from J. Cole, and potentially even Nicki Minaj, on Friday the Hip-Hop community definitely has a full plate this month, and that's not even mentioning the imminent release of Drake's forthcoming sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy, which could release any day now.

Ahead of his sure-to-be chart-topping and record-breaking album, however, Drake has taken a moment to express his gratitude for how far his career has come. On Tuesday, it was announced that the OVO artist would be honored at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards as the "Artist of the Decade," and in a recent Instagram post, Drake appears to be humbled by the career-defining award.

"Today was one of those days it doesn't feel real," the Scorpion artist stated in a recent post to his Instagram story. In true Drake fashion, however, he couldn't resist the opportunity to throw in a subtle flex while reflecting on his newfound accomplishment. As seen above, Drake also revealed that he apparently had dinner with R&B legend Ronald Isley.

"Waking up to artist of the decade then having dinner with my idol @ronaldisley and listening to the stories behind every song that shaped my love for emotional music and created my formula for a lot of my writing," Drake continued in his story post. "High on life right now my g'z."

In addition to the heartfelt post, the "What's Next" rapper also shared a rare photo of him and the Isley Brothers star. Drake has already worked with music icons like Stevie Wonder, so hopefully, his latest link-up with Ronald Isley eventually results in yet another unforgettable record from the Certified Lover Boy artist.



Drake/Instagram