J. Cole might have one of the most interesting roll-outs of any rapper in the past few years. The upcoming release of The Off-Seasonwill be followed by his debut in the Basketball Africa League where he will be playing for Rwanda's Patriots B.B.C. Over the past few days, there have been candid glimpses of the rapper's preparation for his first game.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On Saturday, J. Cole will make his first appearance in the league against Nigeria. A photo of the rapper emerged on the timeline, masked up in a selfie with a Patriots long-sleeve on. There's been other footage of the rapper on the court that surfaced this week.

Cementing his status as a now-pro basketball player, the rapper graced the cover of SLAM as the first artist to ever have a solo feature. In the cover, he explained that his new album was a way for him to challenge himself by using the discipline of basketball. "The Off-Season symbolizes the work that it takes to get to the highest height," he said. "The Off-Season represents the many hours and months and years it took to get to top form.”

Ahead of the release of J. Cole's upcoming album, he offered a teaser with the release of "interlude." He has yet to drop the full tracklist but we'll keep you updated when he does.