The next release from Freddie Gibbs is shaping up to be his best, at least from the list of producers he revealed that he's been working with. Usual suspects like The Alchemist and Madlib have secured slots but others like Pharrell, Metro Boomin, Mike Will Made It, and more have also been confirmed for SSS.



Brad Barket/Getty Images

The rapper has yet to tease any of the features on the project but we could probably suspect some Griselda cameos on the tracklist. However, Gibbs' latest photo dump on Instagram has left fans hoping that he'll be trading bars with the 6ix God himself. The rapper took to Instagram where he shared a photo of himself alongside Drake, presumably in Los Angeles somewhere. The caption only read, "Photo dump" along with a bunny and owl emoji but a few comments left underneath the picture might indicate a collab in the works. Gibbs' right-hand man Diego, wrote, "6GOD X LORDS," along with five star emojis. "Sounds about right," he added. Meanwhile, Gibbs manager Lambo wrote, "BIG BOSS OWL."

Mind you, none of this actually confirms that they've locked in the studio but it seems inevitable at this point. Gibbs has previously been seen clubbing with OVO affiliate Baka in the past. Freddie Gibbs has previously listed Drake among his top 5 MCs in the game during a podcast with Bootleg Kev last year and has also mentioned in a separate that he wanted to go bar-for-bar with the Toronto rapper.

Would you want to hear Freddie Gibbs and Drake on a track?