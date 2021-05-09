Mother's Day 2021 marks the second year straight the celebratory day occurred while much of the country is still in quarantine. Unlike last year around this time, however, COVID-19 regulations are much freer, allowing for much bigger celebrations to happen. While mothers all around are being spoiled for all their nurturing, celebrating surely hits different for the rich and famous.

Members of the rap game have been known to spoil the women in their lives even outside of the Mother's Day window. Gunna notably purchased his mother a brand new car for her birthday earlier this year, while Meek Mill purchased a new house for his grandma. Many took to social media today to show some love to their first heroes.



Drake gave a shoutout to both his mother and Sophie Brussaux, the mother of his 3-year-old son Adonis. Sharing an in-feed post of him and his mother, he wrote in the caption, "Only look for sympathy inside my mothers eyes." He followed up with a story post giving a shoutout to Brussaux that the fine artist later re-shared on her page. Check out to see how Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, Quavo, and your other favorite artists are celebrating Mother's Day this year.

DJ Khaled kept it simple with a snap of himself, his son and his mother, adding in the caption, "Happy Mother’s Day,MOMMY I LOVE YOU !"

Coi Leray shared a sweet throwback snap of her and her mother. "Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there!" penned the "No More Parties" artist.

Tina Lawson penned a lengthy tribute to her mother, while The Game took to Instagram to wish a happy Mother's Day to all the mothers out there.

T.I. wrote a warm post to Tiny for mother's day, sharing a few exclusive family images.

Rick Ross dedicated a post to his beloved mother Ella. He affectionately wrote, "My mother My mentor My everything â¨

Thank you for your unwavering dedication to our family and growing empire."

Offset wished a happy mother's day, "TO THE STRONGEST SMARTEST WOMEN EVER!!" crediting her to being the reason for his talent.

Reginae Carter wished her mother Toya Johnson a happy birthday while Yung Miami showed off her children on the gram.

Finally, Meek Mill and different members of YSL took time to show love to their moms. "My mom never let me feel the pain of the ghetto I would of thought we was rich! Happy Mother’s Day! Can’t never get blinded she rode the hardest my whole life!" said Meek.