2021 Billboard Music Awards
- MusicDrake Reflects On Artist Of The Decade Award & Dining With Ronald IsleyDrake expresses his gratitude for being honored as Billboard Music Awards' "Artist of the Decade" and shares a story about eating dinner with Ronald Isley.By Joshua Robinson
- NumbersDrake Will Receive Artist Of The Decade Award At 2021 BBMAsDrake has won 27 BBMAs over the course of his career, making him the most decorated artist in the award show's history.By Alex Zidel
- Music2021 Billboard Music Awards: Full List Of Finalists RevealedThe full list of Billboard Music Awards finalists has been revealed, and The Weeknd leads the pack with 16 nods.By Joshua Robinson