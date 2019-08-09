To say Drake has a few hits would be an understatement. He's a bonafide hitmaker, some may even say he has "more slaps than The Beatles, dawg." As the rapper collects more and more tattoos of some of his idols, the rapper made sure to commemorate breaking The Beatles Billboard Hot 100 record with a brand new tattoo. In fact, this time, he not only inked the cover of Abbey Road on his arm, but he also included an image of him waving as he stands in front of the Beatles. If that doesn't spell narcissism, I don't know what does.

It appears that the rapper decided to debut the tattoo during his annual OVO Fest weekend where he brought out a slew of guests such as Chris Brown, Rick Ross, Tyga, Meek Mill, and more. The new tattoo comes after several record-breaking Billboard accomplishments over the past year and a bit. The rapper first broke a record set by the Beatles following the release of Scorpion. He had seven songs simultaneously placed in the Billboard Hot 100's top 10, breaking the Beatles record with five. Later that year, he passed the Beatles record for most top 10 hits in a single calendar year on the Hot 100. Drake's latest feat came in June after it was announced he had the second most Hot 100 top 10 singles, beating the Beatles record.