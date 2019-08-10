In this week's edition of FIRE EMOJI playlist, the name of the game was "hold your ground" and keep away from danger. For the 3rd time in as many weeks, our selections were centered around " overall quality," allowing artists like YBN Cordae and Young Thugger to hug the block in the face of competition. Even a college-eligible Drake managed to limp back into the race, with the standard re-issue of 2011's "The Motion" gracing our playlist in retroactive order.

Elsewhere on the FIRE EMOJI playlist, Peewee Longway marked his return with "Fiji Water," a song in which the H20 euphemism drops down on its fours- joined by Lil Durk who retained his spot for a second week running off the strength of "Die Slow" with 21 Savage. Much like Drake, Jay Critch earned his keep with an older entry of note: 2017's "I'm A Star." On the outside-looking-in, sits Critch's collaboration with Pi'erre Bourne, which has since been pulled from the rafters. Be sure to follow all of HNHH Spotify playlists below, you won't be disappointed in the least.

