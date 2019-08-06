mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

PeeWee Longway Sips The H20 With Finesse On "Fiji Water"

Mitch Findlay
August 06, 2019 11:07
Fiji Water
Peewee Longway

PeeWee Longway drops off a melancholic and sexually charged new single.


Following the announcement that the fourth chapter of his Blue M&M mixtape saga was slated to arrive on August 23rd, PeeWee Longway has set the table with a new single called "Fiji Water." Though no stranger to the turn-up, this go-around finds Longway switching the style up, delivering something more melancholic than fans might expect. At least where the instrumental is concerned; a minor-key piano arpeggio sets a somber tone, a curious backdrop for Longway's depictions of a sexually-charged relationship. It's a strange juxtaposition to be sure, yet a surprisingly effective one.

"We on the same page, we gon' read the whole book, babe," he raps, in the song's hook. "Running through the blues, I can do a couple favors / running through the bag got a couple different flavors." As the verses progress, Longway kicks up his flow, conjuring a narrative evocative of hip-hop's favorite power-couple, Bonnie & Clyde, as well as his own street acumen. Check this one out now, and keep an eye out for PeeWee' next project dropping soon.

Quotable Lyrics

Gold mouth shawty, yeah I'm still selling dope
I take every shot like Husky, I'm an Amazon endorsement
Know I'm the dough man, I'm the strap man, I'm the pat man
I'm in all black like Batman, I'm robbin'

Peewee Longway
Peewee Longway
