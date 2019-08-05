Jay Critch & Pi'erre Bourne Link Up On "One 2"

Jay Critch and Pi'erre Bourne have been putting in work these days. The rapper and the producer are fresh off the release of new projects but they aren't ready to relax just yet. Instead, it feels like they're just revving up. They recently linked up with Spiffy Global for a brand new song titled, "One 2." The track is an upbeat banger that finds Critch and Pi'erre Bourne bouncing energy off of each other with a bit of auto-tune soaked into their vocals. It's a fun track by Jay Critch and Pi'erre Bourne. It's always interesting hearing Pi'erre Bourne on the mic, especially since his name is predominantly credited as a producer. Hopefully, this spawns more collaborations between the two in the future.

Peep "One 2" below.

Quotable Lyrics

It was a lot of times though I'd never make it

And I gotta admit that shit

But you know that I never quit,

Young n***a, you gotta get it how you live

I got on, put my momma in a crib



