Drake is claiming the summer as his own. The Canadian rapper just came through with his seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind two weeks ago to mixed reception. Some have hated it, others love it but overall, it's sparked enough curiosity to lead the rapper to his eleventh chart-topping project. Needless to say, there's a lot to celebrate in Aubrey's life these days, and it appears that he's gifted himself with some new jewelry.



David Becker/Getty Images

The rapper took to his Instagram Story last night where he showcased four new gold OVO chains that he added to his collection. He didn't provide any details surrounding the cop but each of the owls have distinctive stones in the eyes: white, yellow, black, and green. Drake already has a pretty wide jewelry collection but it seems like a good portion of them do include the OVO owl. In 2018, the rapper received a 100-carat, life-size OVO owl chain that included its own birdcage.

Drizzy's new additions comes just after he made a splash on the Billboard charts this week. Honestly, Nevermind debuted atop the Billboard 200 just as "Jimmy Cooks" ft. 21 Savage topped the Hot 100. Drake is the first rapper to have accomplished this feat on two separate occasions. The last time he accomplished this was with the release of Certified Lover Boy and its lead single, "Way 2 Sexy" ft. Future and Young Thug.