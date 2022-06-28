Some may have predicted the downfall of Drake with the release of Certified Lover Boybut his latest body of work is proof that he's going to sell records, no matter what. He announced the album a few hours before it dropped and shocked the world when it became widely available on DSPs. Honestly, Nevermind leaps into the sound of dance music with minimal rapping. Some people counted it out immediately after it dropped but evidently, Drake's going to do numbers regardless.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Billboard announced yesterday that Drake earned his eleventh #1 album with Honestly, Nevermind while simultaneously debuting at the top of the Hot 100 with "Jimmy Cooks" ft. 21 Savage for his eleventh #1 single. The rapper shared the news on his Instagram page, writing, "11 11 that stat line is gods work." Even though Drake's new album came out on top of the charts, Honestly, Nevermind actually marked the lowest opening week of his career.

Drake previously debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 with last year's Certified Lover Boy. While the album shot to the top of the Billboard 200, his collaboration with Young Thug and Future, "Way 2 Sexy" also debuted at #1 on the Hot 100.

Aside from "Jimmy Cooks," Drake also debuted "Sticky" and "Falling Back" in the top 10 of the Hot 100.

Check out Drake's reaction to his latest Billboard feat below.