It looks like Drake has been having the time of his life during his recent travels. The rapper recently appeared in Ibiza for a surprise performance during Black Coffee's set and recently made his way to Saint-Tropez. Last night, Drizzy shared some hilarious footage of himself in St-Tropez while simultaneously trolling Joe Budden.
However, another clip of Drizzy's ventures to France began to make the rounds. A viral clip shows the rapper seated at his dinner table while dodging the bee as if there were a flurry of punches coming at him. The funniest part is that he has two members of his team trying to swat the bee. It remains unclear whether Drake has a personal fly-swatter as part of his team but it wouldn't be surprising if he did, especially since he confirmed his hatred for bees.
"I hate bees on god,” Drake commented under a fan page.
In related news, the rapper is currently gearing up for his return to Canada for the October World Weekend. Kicking off the month of August is a string of shows in Toronto including Chris Brown and Lil Baby's One Of Them Ones tour date and the highly-anticipated Young Money reunion alongside Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj. Chances are, we'll be hearing more from Drake's back catalog than anything off of his newly released album, Honestly, Nevermind.