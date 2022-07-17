Last week, the internet was bombarded with an influx of rumors regarding Drake being arrested for having marijuana in Sweden. While there was no proof of the allegations, it didn't take long before "#FreeDrake" made its way to the top of Twitter's trending list.

Hundreds of people uploaded memes and compared the Canadian rapper's dilemma to that of Brittney Griner, the WNBA player who has been jailed in Russia for being caught with cannabis.

David M. Benett/Getty Images

Following the internet's antics, members of Drake's team claimed that he was never apprehended. They noted that he had allegedly been asleep during the time that social media went ballistic. However, the Certified Lover Boy's most recently uploaded photos on Instagram aren't quite aligning with the original story.

Earlier today (July 17), the "Way 2 Sexy" artist posted a recap of his trip. In the carousel, he included a letter with the Swedish National Police Board's logo in the top left corner. The sheet, which had obviously been folded, was titled, "Information for Those Suspected of a Crime and Subsequently Obtained."

The letter was laid out into two parts: the rights and the consequences. Under the "You have the right to" column, a few of the options were, "...know what it is you are suspected of and why you are being obtained; ... receive food and rest as needed; ... receive the assistance of an interpreter during interrogations, as needed."

Below the "What is going to happen?" portion, it read, "... An interrogation will be held with you as soon as possible; ...If the prosecutor requests a court trial, you will be notified of this at once."

While this doesn't prove that the 35-year-old was apprehended, fans do find it sketchy that he posted it after social media pointed it out. Then again, the rapper could just be trolling-- like most entertainers tend to do.