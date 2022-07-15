Drake likely woke up in a state of confusion this morning. The Toronto rapper became a trending topic on social media last night after rumors circulated that he was arrested in Sweden. It's unclear how this narrative started but it couldn't have been further from the truth. Sources close to the rapper confirmed that he was in his hotel room, likely sleeping when #FreeDrake started to gain steam on social media.



After his team clarified that Drake was not arrested, the rapper returned to the 'Gram to assure fans that he's really outside in Sweden. The rapper shared a selfie of himself alongside twins Elizabeth and Victoria Lejonhjärta, writing, "3 the guys out the you knowww," alongside a middle finger and a running emoji.





Good to know that Drake's safe out here and enjoying his time in Sweden. It's unclear what the purpose of his trip is out there but perhaps, he just needed a little break following the release of Honestly, Nevermind.

Before heading out to Sweden, the rapper did make a huge announcement this week. OVO Fest is coming back this year following a 2-year hiatus. Drizzy will be hosting the Young Money reunion featuring Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne. He also revealed that he'll be bringing OVO Fest on tour with him in 2023. We'll keep you posted on more information surrounding that.