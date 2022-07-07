The movement to have Brittney Griner freed from a Russian prison has been ongoing, but amid recent developments, more celebrities are coming forward with messages of support. The WNBA star was detained in Russia back in February after she was allegedly found with hashish oil while traveling through an airport. Griner was immediately arrested, but due to the Ukraine-Russia conflict, it was suggested at the time that her case not be made a public spectacle for her safety.

All of these months later, Griner remains imprisoned and this week, she reportedly pleaded guilty to drug charges. Griner is said to be facing 10 years in prison.



Christian Petersen / Staff / Getty Images

"I'd like to plead guilty, your honor. But there was no intent. I didn't want to break the law," Griner reportedly said during a court hearing. "I'd like to give my testimony later. I need time to prepare."

Recently, Griner's WNBA coach Vanessa Nygaard reportedly suggested that if it was LeBron James in Griner's situation, she would already be home. It seems that Chris Brown agrees.

"It's not my business. But.....it's F*cked up what they doing to [Brittney Griner]," Brown wrote on his Instagram Story. "IF THIS WAS A MALE STAR ATHLETE YALL WOULD BE WAY MORE VOCAL AND HELPFUL. THAT SH*T LAME AS F*CK. [praying hands emoji][red heart emoji]. I WISH I COULD REALLY HELP HER OUT."

It should also be noted that James has been active and vocal about Griner's predicament, petitioning for her release and raising awareness about her case.

