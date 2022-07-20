Drake and Joe Budden have an interesting history together that dates back before So Far Gone dropped. In recent years, they've found themselves throwing shots at each other -- before and after Joe's full-time transition to podcasting. Things have simmered down in recent years but every so often, Drake finds ways to troll his long-time frienemy.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

As Drizzy continues his journey through Europe, the rapper landed in Saint-Tropez with the crew. The rapper took to Instagram where he captured footage of a man who was getting his footwork on to Latto's "Big Energy." "Latto got this man losing his top," Drake captioned the post with a laughing emoji. Shortly after, Joe Budden's "Pump It Up" started playing and Drake couldn't help but call out Joe Budden.

"Where else? Where else, Joey, would you have them going so crazy? They're going so nuts," Drake said before zooming in on the same individual "losing his top" to Latto's hit record. "Going so nuts to that 'Pump It Up,'" he added.

"@joebudden live in Tropez asap," Drake captioned the post. However, it was Chubbs reaction to everything happening in that created a meme-worthy moment that will likely take off before the day ends.





Drizzy recently appeared in Ibiza for a surprise appearance alongside Black Coffee where he performed a few new songs off of Honestly, Nevermind.