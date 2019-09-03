Drake's life is surely filled with eager fans trying to snap a photo of him at any given location. We imagine it'd be hard for anyone to get past his entourage and security team but one fan who happened to be sitting across from Drake's table at dinner recently jumped at the opportunity to get Drizzy on film.



Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

However, her plan wasn't as successful as she probably hoped since Drake was one step ahead of her and caught her on his own video trying to snap a photo of him. Drake shared the clip to his Instagram story that sees him and his crew dining at Novikov (geographical location unknown) and the "How Bout Now" singer zoomed in on a girl who quickly dropped her phone once she was caught playing paparazzi - peep the clip below.

In another post to Drake's Instagram story, he made it known that he asked the restaurant to change the music to Young Thug's new tape, So Much Fun. Apparently the playlist move had Drake's crew enjoying their dinner even more. In other Drake news, Future recently teased new music with his name on it - peep that here.