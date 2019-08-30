Well it looks like there’s some more Future & Drake on the way. The ATL rapper took to his IG story last night to tease an unreleased song with the 6 God. Unfortunately, there’s no information on the record yet like when it’ll be dropping or what it's called, but we presume it’ll see life on the sequel to What A Time To Be Alive.

In the short clip, Drake can be heard singing “I know, I know, I know” before going on to rap “But you got desire.” From there, Future chimes in and starts rapping, but it's a little tough to make out from the clip.

Rumors of a WATTBA sequel began a few months ago after reports surfaced saying that the project was already done and would contain all freshly recorded material, rather than leftovers from 2015 sessions. Then, Drake teased the project on IG, before Future confirmed it. "What's that? We gotta cook that up. That 2," Drake said holding up two fingers. "It's already cooked up. Top secret," Future then confirmed (see tweet below).

While we patiently wait for a release date or single to surface, check out the snippet (below) and let us know what you think. Who’s excited for another WATTBA project?