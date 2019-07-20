It didn't take long for Donald Trump to forge a connection with Swedish PM Stefan Löfven upon hearing the latter respond to his inquiry over A$AP Rocky's chance at bail. Löfven was steadfast in his refusal to bend the rules or yield to Trump's pressure (to comply) yet was nevertheless, willing to dialogue with the American head of state, provided he respected Swedish procedural law all throughout the process.

Some hours later, Donald Trump updated the Twitterverse with news that he and Stefan Löfven has in fact spoken over the telephone, regarding the allegations against A$AP Rocky. Barring a sudden, and unexpected reversal of fortune in the ensuing minutes, A$AP Rocky is currently being held in a Stockholm detention center while the powers-that-be further the investigation into an alleged "violent altercation" that transpired in late June.

"Just had a very good call with @SwedishPM Stefan Löfven who assured me that American citizen A$AP Rocky will be treated fairly. Likewise, I assured him that A$AP was not a flight risk and offered to personally vouch for his bail, or an alternative," Trump told his followers Saturday morning, in response to the widespread diffusion of Stefan Löfven's public address - after which the President-elect inferred that a second conversation with Löfven had been booked for/within the next 48-hour window.