pm
- SocietyRZA Labels A$AP Rocky A "Hostage," Voices Disappointment With SwedenRZA voiced his concerns during the "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" press run,ByDevin Ch2.9K Views
- PoliticsDonald Trump Chats With Sweden's PM: "A$AP Rocky Will Be Treated Fairly"Donald Trump and the Swedish PM spoke at length about A$AP Rocky's chance at bail.ByDevin Ch6.8K Views
- PoliticsSweden's PM Warns Trump, A$AP Rocky Won't Receive "Special Treatment"Sweden's PM responds to President Trump's request to have A$AP Rocky released from custody.ByDevin Ch10.4K Views
- SocietyRihanna Salutes Mia Mottley, First Woman Elected Prime Minister Of BarbadosHistory in the making.ByDevin Ch10.0K Views