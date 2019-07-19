ESPN's company policy prohibits TV and radio hosts from speaking about politics, as we witnessed when Jemele Hill continually criticized President Trump last year. But that didn't stop Dan Le Batard from sounding off about Donald Trump's rally on Wednesday in Greenville, North Carolina.

During that event, the crowd chanted "Send her back!" as Trump spoke about Ilhan Omar, who serves as the U.S. Representative for Minnesota. On Thursday's broadcast of the "Dan Le Batard Show," Le Batard used his platform to call attention to the "abhorrent, obviously racist, dangerous rhetoric," which is how Fox Sports 1 host, Nick Wright, described the President's actions on Wednesday night.

Says Le Batard, "nobody talks politics on anything unless we can use one of these sports figures as a meat shield in the most cowardly possible way to discuss the subject." He continued, "It is so wrong what the president of our country is doing, trying to go down getting reelected by dividing the masses at a time when the old white man, the old, rich white man feels oppressed being attacked by minorities."

Check out the full video clip below.

The full transcription of Le Batard's thoughts (h/t USA Today):