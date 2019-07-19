A$AP Rocky will have to remain in a Swedish prison because prosecutors believe he's a flight risk. But in the good ole U.S of A, the big Dorito is office is working hard to get another American freed from a foreign prison. We previously reported that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West used their political ties to help free Rocky but apparently, it was Melania Trump who brought the matter to Trumpito's attention.

Melania's either heavy on Google Trends or she has a pretty decent taste in music. Trump issued a statement in the Oval Office today pertaining to Flacko's incarceration. "Uhhh, A$AP Rocky's situation in Sweden. Sweden's a great country. They're friends of mine," he told reporters. "We are going to be calling -- we'll be talking to 'em. We've already started."

This turned out to be a perfect opportunity for Trump to try and convince everyone that he's in tune with the African-American community. "Many, many members of the African-American community have called me, friends of mine, and said, 'Could you help?'" He said. "I personally don't know A$AP Rocky but I can tell you that he has tremendous support from the African-American community in this country. And when I say African-American, I think I could really say from everybody in this country. Because we're all one.

Clearly, he doesn't know who A$AP Rocky is since it was actually Melania Trump to put Rocky's situation on Trumpito's radar. "We're working with the State Department, and we hope to get him home soon," Melania said to reporters.

