A little over a week ago, Snoop Dogg made a public plea to Kim Kardashian West to use her "plug" to get A$AP Rocky released from a Swedish jail. "You've been gettin' all kinda n*ggas out of jail this year," he said in an Instagram video. "Go get Rocky outta jail. Look out for us. The black community needs this. Kanye. Tell your woman to go get him out." While Snoop's serious request may have been delivered casually, TMZ reports that Kim has been using her connections to help get Rocky released.

According to the outlet, both Kim and her husband Kanye West have been actively involved in partnering with the White House over Rocky's case. Kayne was reportedly the one who told Kim she should reach out to people in the White House whom she's worked with before, specifically thosee she linked up with for the release of low-level drug offenders who were serving lengthy prison sentences. According to the report, Kim called up Jared Kushner and gave him the details of Rocky's case. In turn, Trump's son-in-law allegedly shared the information with his presidential family member.

Prosecutors in Sweden initially shared that Rocky would remain in their custody until they decided on whether or not he would be tried for assault charges. The day of reckoning is near, as Friday is the day they will make their decision. The U.S. State Department and other members of Congress have rallied in the #FreeASAPROCKY movement, and TMZ shares that even President Trump himself believes that the rapper isn't receiving justice overseas.

However, members of the Congressional Black Caucus don't think that top-level politicians are moving fast enough when it pertains to getting Rocky released. "It appears that the hip-hop police for years have been targeting rappers in New York and in other parts of the country have now shown the world that it's not just a United States phenomenon," Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York said. "You can expect that members of Congress, particularly those of us who are part of the Congressional Black Caucus, are going to continue to weigh-in forcefully until ASAP Rocky is free.”