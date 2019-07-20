Donald Trump may be in over his head if he thinks Sweden's Prime Minister is simply going to abandon the country's domestic policy and yield to his demands. Swedish prosecutors issued a statement indicating they had not begun a dialogue with Trump's White House. Soon thereafter, Sweden's PM Stefan Lofven took the podium in issuing a stiff warning against the President or anyone brazen enough to challenge the country's procedural law.

In speaking with the press, PM Stefan Lofven admitted that Trump's desire to open a dialogue with him, or the Swedish prosecutors/consulate, is "certainly positive," never to be outdone by the country's system of equality, or as he put it, "I will explain that the Swedish judicial system is independent."

“In Sweden, everyone is equal before the law, and this includes visitors from other countries," Lofven continued, whilst signaling the potential for said dialogue (with Trump) if his conditions are met, and/or respected. Nevertheless, Lofven reiterated that A) A$AP Rocky would not be receiving special treatment, in spite of the overwhelming support he's received since the onset of his detainment overseas. B) President Trump "cannot and will not attempt to influence prosecutors or courts," he told the press, verbatim.

