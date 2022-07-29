Doe Boy Shares 9-Track "CATCH ME IF YOU CAN" Project Featuring G Herbo

According to Doe Boy, Queen B should've known to move the release date for her RENAISSANCE album when she found out that he had new music coming on the same day.

"I ain't gone lie... I love tf outta Beyoncé buy she shoulda moved her date when she saw me dropping," he tweeted on Thursday (July 28), hinting that his CATCH ME IF YOU CAN project would be even bigger than what Queen B had in store.

Now that both bodies of work have arrived, you can compare them for yourself. For his part, Doe recruited just one other artist – G Herbo – to appear alongside him on the album closer, "SET IT OFF," otherwise, he handles each of the other eight titles on his own.

The latest effort is the "100 Shooters" rapper's second drop-off in 2022. January saw him deliver his OH REALLY album featuring Lil Uzi Vert, Johnny Blaze, Vory, Babyface Ray, Lil Double 0, Ty Dolla $ign, Roddy Ricch, Moneybagg Yo, Nardo Wick, and 42 Dugg.

Stream CATCH ME IF YOU CAN on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Tracklist:

1. OFF THE PORCH

2. PEP IN MY STEP

3. FRONT DOOR

4. MORE THAN FRIENDS

5. FOOT ON NECK

6. OPTIONS

7. LAMB TRUCKS

8. SCOREBOARD

9. SET IT OFF (feat. G Herbo)