Beyoncé Talks That Talk On "Renaissance"

Erika Marie
July 29, 2022 00:09
Renaissance
Beyoncé

The superstar's highly-anticipated record is here.


It has been an eventful week for Beyoncé and her team. Days ago, her latest album Renaissance reportedly leaked online, and while there were certainly music lovers who gave it a listen, the singer's dedicated BeyHive fanbase stormed the internet with disgust. Still, Beyoncé pressed forward and even shared a message on her website where she spoke of the inspiration behind the record.

"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place. A place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream. Release. Feel Freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration."

Credits on the album include samples and appearances from artists like Grace Jones, Drake, Beam, Tems, and more. Production credits host looks from The-Dream, Hit-Boy, NOVA WAV, and several others. Stream Beyoncé's highly-anticipated dance-centered Renaissance and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

  1. I'm That Girl
  2. Cozy
  3. Alien superstar
  4. Cuff It
  5. Energy ft. Beam
  6. Break My Soul
  7. Church Girl
  8. Plastic Off the Sofa
  9. Virgo's Groove
  10. Move ft. Tems, Grace Jones
  11. Heated
  12. Thique
  13. All Up In Your Mind
  14. America Has a Problem
  15. Pure/Honey
  16. Summer Renaissance
