Beyoncé Talks That Talk On "Renaissance"

It has been an eventful week for Beyoncé and her team. Days ago, her latest album Renaissance reportedly leaked online, and while there were certainly music lovers who gave it a listen, the singer's dedicated BeyHive fanbase stormed the internet with disgust. Still, Beyoncé pressed forward and even shared a message on her website where she spoke of the inspiration behind the record.

"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place. A place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream. Release. Feel Freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration."

Credits on the album include samples and appearances from artists like Grace Jones, Drake, Beam, Tems, and more. Production credits host looks from The-Dream, Hit-Boy, NOVA WAV, and several others. Stream Beyoncé's highly-anticipated dance-centered Renaissance and share your thoughts.

Tracklist