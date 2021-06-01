Doe Boy & Rowdy Rebel Hit The Streets In The "Shmurda Talk" Visual

The duo linked up in New York for the new visual.

Rowdy Rebel returned home from his stint in prison at the tail-end of last year. Ever since his return, however, it seems like he's been spending time making up for his missed time within the game. His first comeback single was "Re-route" with Funkmaster Flex and he followed up with collaborations with Nav and A Boogie wit da Hoodie.

In his latest offering post-release, he connects with Freebandz member Doe Boy for the "Shmurda Talk" music video. The visual arrives ahead of the FBG member's major Drake single rollout he's been flexing on Instagram. The producer-rapper joins Rowdy on the Too Dope produced-cut "Shmurda Talk" as they exchange bars about street life. Doe Boy's signature adlib can be heard in the first few seconds of the track before they begin rapping.

In the visual for the song, the pair hit the streets of New York City to mock "pig-like" officers and flex wads of cash while at a block party. Doe Boy released his latest album Demons R Us in late 2020. Produced entirely by popular Atlanta producer Southside, the Ohio native tapped on the likes of Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Chief Keef, and more to appear on the effort.

A new Rowdy Rebel project is also expected to arrive sometime this year. In the meantime, check out the street-centric video for "Shmurda Talk" above and let us know what you think down in the comments.