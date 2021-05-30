Drakehas been teasing his upcoming sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy since unleashing its lead Lil Durk-assisted single "Laugh Now Cry Later" last summer. Originally scheduled to be released in January of this year, the OVO head honcho has instead opted to continue crafting the project to perfection.

Despite the minor CLB delay, he was recently honored with the Artist of the Decade award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. He's continued teasing the album due sometime this year, sharing an adorable photo of Adonis gripping a scribbled-out tracklist of the highly-anticipated effort. It seems like Drizzy may actually be inching near the finish line of the project, linking up with Freebandz producer Doe Boy Memorial Day Weekend to work on new heat and preview it for fans.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The producer confirmed Sunday morning that he and the Toronto native were readying some new heat together. In the preview, Doe Boy can be seen previewing a nine-second snippet of Drake saying over an airy intro, "I feel like Doe Boy in here right now? Oh really, Doe Beezy, yup, I feel like you," mimicking the producers' signature adlib.

Doe Boy then pans over to the Scary Hours artist who gives an equally enthusiastic performance for the camera.

While it's unclear whether the track will appear on CLB, it's likely Drake has been taking the extra time to work on fine-tuning and curating the project exactly to his liking--Doe Boy-collaboration and all.

Are you looking forward to hearing the new heat from Drake and Doe Boy? Let us know down below.

