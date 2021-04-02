So far, Lil Durk is one of the most-streamed rappers of 2021. Having already garnered 1.06 million streams across platforms, the OTF artist still has no plans of stopping anytime soon. Having dropped both the deluxe version to his 2020 album The Voice and appeared on the OTF album Loyal Bros within the past six months, Lil Durk still has highly anticipated collaborations with rappers such as Trippie Redd and Lil Baby on the way.

Now, it looks like Lil Durk may have yet another high-profile collaboration on the way. Yesterday, the Chicago artist shared a video to his Instagram story that revealed that he was hanging out with two of the year's most important artists to watch, Rowdy Rebel and Bobby Shmurda. Captured by DJ Akademiks, the soundless video shows the recently freed Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel having fun in what appears to be a hotel room.

Seeing Lil Durk hang out with Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel will definitely get fans excited for a collaboration featuring the three artists, so hopefully, they come through with some heat. Are you down to listen to an OTF x GS9 collab?