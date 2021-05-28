Today, DMX's final album Exodus posthumously arrived nearly two months after his tragic death on April 7. To say that the Grand Champ was one of the most beloved figures in Hip-Hop is an understatement, and in the wake of his passing last month, every one from his family and close collaborators to longtime fans has expressed how difficult it has been to accept that X is gone.

However, with the release of Exodus today, it appears that DMX's posthumous release has sparked a celebration of the late rapper's unignorable talents.

Executive produced by Swizz Beatz, the 13-track record features legendary Hip-Hop artists such Nas, Jay-Z, and The LOX, as well as some of the best rappers currently out, including Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, and Moneybagg Yo. In addition to all of those high-profile collaborations, DMX's son Exodus Simmons is also featured on the project, and in true DMX fashion, Exodus concludes with a passionate and moving prayer.

As previously mentioned, DMX fans seem to be thoroughly enjoying Exodus, so take a look at some of their Twitter reactions below.

Rest in peace, DMX!