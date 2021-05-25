DMX's upcoming album Exodus is set to drop on Friday, May 28th, featuring appearances from Griselda, JAY-Z, Nas, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Moneybagg Yo, Bono, Alicia Keys, Infrared & Cross, and more. In fact, a new single from the project officially dropped earlier today -- be sure to check out "Hood Blues" featuring Westside Gunn, Conway, and Benny The Butcher right here.

Given the major role he played in piecing the album together, Swizz Beatz took a moment to speak about Exodus with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. Though a variety of topics were covered, one of the most interesting moments arose when Swizzy opened up about the substantial number of guest appearances on Exodus.

"The only tribute was the Moneybagg track," explains Swizz, implying that Moneybagg Yo's "Money Money Money" was pieced together posthumously. "Everything else X was present and happy for. We had a conversation, and I told him, I said, yo, I know you don't like a lot of features, but I think it's time that people should see that other people love you as well and you're respected by serious, serious artists."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"Although you're humble, although you don't really have features, let's have fun with it, come out the gate," he continues. "Then the next album, we can get back to how you want to do it, but let's have some fun. Let's give them something they can't expect. They're not expecting you and Bono. They're not expecting you and Alicia. They're not expecting you and Griselda. They're not expecting you, Jay, and Nas on one track. You know what I'm saying? They never expected an Usher with "Letter To My Son, Call Your Father," You know?"

"He just loved the idea of it, but he was a little sneaky about it because in his mind, he loved that he was able to work with them," continues Swizz. "On the other hand, he figured out it was less work for him. He really loved it. He was like, oh, I only got to do three verses? Okay, tell Lil' Wayne let's go. So that was the good, the good part, man."

Look for DMX's upcoming album Exodus to drop this Friday. Will you be tuning in to see what X and Swizzy put together?