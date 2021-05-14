Exactly two weeks from today, the world will receive the last album DMX worked on before he passed away. The loss of such an impactful artist had devastated the Hip Hop community and beyond, and his loved ones have been careful to honor his memory with the utmost respect. DMX's friendship with Swizz Beatz was a rarity for an industry relationship, as it lasted for decades as they remained close confidants and makeshift brothers. Swizz is at the helm of DMX's posthumous project and recently he orchestrated a listening event to preview the record.

After a select few were able to get a first listen of Exodus, the official tracklist for the album was released just an hour ago.

There were rumors that a Pop Smoke collaboration would make its way to the project, but unfortunately for fans, it doesn't look like that will happen. Of course, Swizz makes an appearance along with his wife Alicia Keys, and there are plenty of heavy-hitters including Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Bono, Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, Conway, Usher, The LOX, and Moneybagg Yo.

Continuing their collaboration moves are Jay-Z and Nas who show up on a track together once again following their impressive joint effort "Sorry Not Sorry" from DJ Khaled's Khaled Khaled. Exodus, DMX's youngest son, also makes an appearance on the record named after him, and unsurprisingly, the album ends with a prayer.

Check out the tracklist in full below.

Tracklist

1. That's My Dog ft. The LOX, Swizz Beatz

2. Bath Salts ft. Jay-Z, Nas

3. Dog's Out ft. Lil Wayne, Swizz Beatz

4. Money Money Money ft. Moneybagg Yo

5. Hold Me Down ft. Alicia Keys

6. Skyscrapers ft. Bono

7. Male Stick Up Skit ft. Crozz, Infrared, Icepick

8. Hood Blues ft. Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, Conway

9. Walking in the Rain ft. Nas, Exodus Simmons, Mr. Porter

10. Take Control ft. Snoop Dogg

11. Exodus Skit

12. Letter to My Son (Call Your Father) ft. Usher, Brian King Joseph

13. Prayer