Multi-platinum recording artist and music legend DMX sold millions of records throughout his prolific career but according to recent court documents, the rapper left behind an estate worth less than $1 million, and possibly even under $50,000. The court documents, which were filled out by DMX's daughters Sasha Simmons and Jada Oden on May 10, as well as his sons Xavier, Tacoma and Sean Simmons on May 21, gave conflicting numbers with regards to the value of the rapper's estate.

With both groups attempting to become administrators of DMX's estate, the women estimated the estate's worth at less than $50,000 while the men said it's worth $1 million.



DMX's legacy has always been richer in music than money. Prior to the rapper's death in April 2021, his struggles were widely publicized in the media. With millions of sales and a wide array of music contributing to his legacy, the legendary DMX will continue to be a powerful presence in hip-hop in the afterlife. It just looks like a good portion of the money he netted ended up going to the record label.

This week, DMX's first official posthumous single was released from his upcoming album Exodus, which was named after his son. The song is titled "Hood Blues" and it featured Griselda. Check it out here.



