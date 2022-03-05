The latest celebrity to weigh in on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's highly-publicized split of D.L. Hughley. The Kings of Comedy icon has been watching on, much like millions of others, and West has been unraveling on social media. The Rap icon has made public pleas to reunite his marriage, threatened Pete Davidson repeatedly, and made several mentions and accusations against his wife and her family in his music. The antics have caused a global response as people question West's motives, but in recent days, Ye has seemingly accepted that his marriage is over after Kim was declared legally single.

Hughley sat down with VladTV for a wide-ranging interview where he spoke frankly about his opinions of West's behavior. According to the radio host and comedy icon, West's wealth has made him untouchable. "The difference between him and the other dude who would get a restraining order on them is hundreds of millions of dollars," said Hughley.



"I think that I've watched too many times when things like that happened and a woman or somebody is not believed. And then things escalate," he added. "He is stalking her. You can think it's cute. If it was my daughter, I'd do something about it. I don't think it's funny. I think that you can't write a beat so good that you get to do these things. And society laughs it off because they say, 'Well, she's showing her ass all the time and he's this and he's that.'"

"I think that Kanye wouldn't get p*ssy at all if he didn't write [any] hits. He counts on this mystique, and in the end, she got just as much bread as him." Hughley also stated that he was confused as to why West was targeting Davidson. "Stop doing the crazy sh*t that exhausted her... It's so important, when a woman gets in her 40s and you get in your 40s, all that sh*t that was fun is exhausting."

Hughley added, "You can't threaten a motherf*cker and then drop off a truckload of roses and think that's okay." He understood the concept of wanting to keep one's family together but advised West: "If you want your family, stop doing the sh*t you did that made her leave, how about take your medicine... Be different."

