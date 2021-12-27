Kanye West reportedly spent $4.5 million to buy the house directly across the street from Kim Kardashian and his children in the Hidden Hills, and people aren't sure how to feel about that. While he surely just wants to be close to his kids, many find this move to be disturbing, frankly, comparing Ye's home purchase to a creepy stalker.

As he continues to publicly beg for his ex-wife's forgiveness, Ye will be moving into the house next door to Kim Kardashian. Many are joking that now when Kim and Pete Davidson go for their morning jogs, Kanye will have a prime view.



Brandon Magnus/Getty Images

Currently trending on Twitter, this situation has pop culture fans comparing Ye to Joe Goldberg (the stalker from You) as his new home purchase has been labeled "crazy," "disturbing," and "weird." Kim has not made any comments about Ye buying the house in front of hers.

Some fans are even scared for Kim's safety now that her ex-husband has moved so nearby, and others are chalking this up to Kanye being a Gemini, arguing that this isn't "crazy" but rather normal behavior for Geminis.

Check out some of the most popular reactions below and let us know if you think it's weird that Ye bought the house in front of Kim.