He's had his fair share of romances, and a few that would develop into high-profile relationships, but you won't find Shaquille O'Neal airing out his exes on social media, or elsewhere. In a world where people feel the need to share every intimate moment of their lives with strangers for likes, there are still those who keep aspects of their personal lives under wraps.

On a recent episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq, the topic of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian came up—more specifically, he was asked how he doesn't “have those type of issues” as it pertains to co-parenting with his exes while calling them out on social media. Shaq said he could never do something like that to the mothers of his children, Shaunie O'Neal and Arnetta Yardbourgh.



Frederick M. Brown / Stringer / Getty Images

“It’s not about having issues. It’s just, I run my life on the PPL principles. You protect, you provide, and you love," said the sports icon. "Even if we’re fighting I’m not going to embarrass her amongst the world. Even if we’re in an argument, no. Hell no... If they felt a certain way and they wanted to do that, I understand they could do that but I wouldn’t do that.”

Shaq and his guests also discussed Kanye criticizing the media for being negative or trying to for a narrative that he's "crazy." Shaq seemed to suggest that Ye should take accountability.

“That’s what happens when you put all your business on social media,” he said. “So, I don’t want to hear it now. Don’t try and clean it up now because you started it. When you give your information to a million people, you gon’ have a million different meta babies come out on what they thought. So I don’t want to hear ‘It’s a narrative.’ That’s the narrative that you’re putting out.”

He added, “If you got problems, keep your problems where they’re at. I don’t want to hear that and I don’t feel sorry for all these people getting on social media.”

[via]