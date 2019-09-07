After Nicki Minaj made the surprising announcement that she was retiring from rap, it seems as if everyone has something to say about it. Her fans seem beside themselves while others understand her desire to settle down and get married. Nicki recognized that the way she delivered her news may have been a shock to her beloved Barbz, so she let them know she'll be addressing her life transition on an upcoming episode of her Queen Radio show.

"I’m still right here," she told a fan on Twitter. "Still madly in love with you guys & you know that. In hindsight, this should’ve been a Queen Radio discussion & it will be. I promise u guys will be happy. No guests, just us talking about everything. The tweet was abrupt & insensitive, I apologize babe ♥️🙏."

While making his way through an airport recently, Three 6 Mafia's DJ Paul was stopped by a TMZ cameraman and asked about his thoughts on Nicki leaving the rap game. He apparently hadn't caught wind of the news yet, because he was stunned to hear of it. "I don't want her to do it," he said. "She's my favorite when it comes to lyrics. Her voice change. She's like the Jim Carrey of hip hop 'cause she jumps into characters." He added, "We can't let her do it. Maybe she just woke up on the wrong side of the bed."

DJ Paul goes on to name a handful of other artists who announced retirements throughout their careers at one time or another—Project Pat, Too $hort, and Jay Z—so he chalked it up to Nicki just wanting to take a break. He thinks once she realizes how uninteresting retirement is, she'll be back. "It's boring sitting at home!" he said. "Nicki, don't do it. It's boring at the house just being rich." We'd like to test that theory out real quick, you know, just to make sure.