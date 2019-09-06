Nicki Minaj is a Fendi fiend. There is no mistaking that. If you take a look at some of her most iconic looks from this year, the majority of them have been designed by the luxury Italian fashion house. She loves the fact that people know she's rocking some expensive drip too, often choosing the most blatant prints that clearly display the iconic logo in repeat fashion. Even though she's currently a retired rapper, Nicki is still hustling and completing the terms of her contracts elsewhere. That means that we'll still be seeing her rock her Fendi on social media because she has a partnership with the brand for an upcoming campaign and, today, she started teasing the looks on Instagram.

She may not have on her Fendi-printed wig but she came through with stunning designs everywhere else on her body. In some of the hottest looks, she lays back on a pool diving board, wearing a pink cut-out bodysuit all while being caressed by a team of male models. Elsewhere in the shoot, she rocks a metallic silver jacket with a sparkly, form-fitting skirt by the pool.

Which of the sneak peek looks are you messing with the most? Do you miss Nicki already or are you okay with her retirement announcement?