DJ Khaled Wrestles An Alligator As 21 Savage & Justin Bieber Watch In "LET IT GO" Video

DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, and 21 Savage play a round of golf in the music video for "LET IT GO."

DJ Khaled has a brand new #1 album under his belt, debuting at the top spot on the charts with his latest project Khaled Khaled. Despite the album's strong commercial performance, it has received mixed reviews from fans. One of the songs that has earned some of the strongest comments has been "LET IT GO," the collaboration involving Justin Bieber and 21 Savage.

As the mega-producer continues to release new music videos from the album, Khaled has officially dropped the clip for "LET IT GO." The trio of superstar artists hit the golf course with Bieber playing the role of Khaled's caddy. After Khaled places a bet with his partners, Bieber surprises them all by hitting a hole-in-one from several hundred yards away. He goes up against 21 Savage, who also has some sharp skills. Eventually, a danger presents itself on the course as an alligator pops up but the fearless DJ Khaled risks his own life to wrestle the animal, ending up on top and celebrating with Biebs.

Watch the comical new video for "LET IT GO" above and let us know which song you want to see get a new video in the comments.