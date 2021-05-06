DJ Khaled, Migos, & H.E.R. Unite For "We Going Crazy" Video

DJ Khaled, H.E.R, and Migos line up the ultimate island getaway retreat in the new video for "We Goin Crazy."

DJ Khaled's Khaled Khaled has arrived, unsurprisingly securing the number one spot on the Billboard charts -- a tradition for the mogul, save for a few exceptions of course. This time, however, the sailing was smooth as its ever been, and Khaled's star-studded project continues to rack up the streams. In an effort to bring the album to life on all fronts, he's dropped off yet another new video, this time for the Migos & H.E.R-assisted "We Going Crazy."

Directed by Joseph Kahn, the video opens with a triumphant action shot of Khaled on his jetski, focused as he escapes an explosion behind him. Fast forward to an island setting, where H.E.R appears to be in the midst of recovering from a shipwreck of sorts. Luckily, the CIROC stash washed ashore unharmed, a small blessing provided our heroes have the wherewithal to ration it accordingly.

Those who have been following his career know that there isn't a body of water that Khaled won't plunge into. Before long, he's leaping into a lagoon with unexpected grace. That's not to say the activities are strictly aquatic. Khaled's island getaway package includes a spelunking adventure, featuring a guided tour and commentary -- as well as a complimentary cavern feast -- from Offset, Takeoff, and Quavo. Check out the clip for yourself now, and sound off if you're enjoying the many visuals that Khaled Khaled has been yielding so far.