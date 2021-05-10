DJ Khaled has earned his third No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart, after his latest effort, Khaled Khaled, outsold the competition, this week. Khaled celebrated the honor with a post on Instagram, Sunday night.

"This is the journey to the light," he wrote. "All of our lives were changed. We went through dark times. But we have to be the LIGHT! We have to be GREAT for our family and the people we love! GOD IS THE GREATEST! #KhaledKhaled #1 album in the country!"

Khaled Khaled moved 93,000 equivalent album units. Of the total, 76,000 were SEA units, meaning the album was streamed 106.87 million times. 14,000 units came in the form of album sales.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

The star-studded project features Drake, Lil Baby, Jay-Z, Nas, Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake, and more.

"I cried many nights," Khaled said in another post on Instagram. "Tears of JOY and Pain making this album. Everyone’s beautiful words, texts, messages really touched my heart.

God is Great! THANK YOU! THE LIGHT"

Moneybagg Yo’s A Gangsta’s Pain landed in second place this week, down from its first-place showing last week. Rounding out the top five were Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album, Justin Bieber’s Justice, Young Thug's Slime Language 2.

Khaled's last project, Father of Asahd, amassed 136,000 units in its first week.

[Via]