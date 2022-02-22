If anyone is going to spoil their friends with some luxurious gifts, it's 35-year-old Drake. Most recently, the "Find Your Love" hitmaker sent an incredible package to his frequent collaborator, DJ Khaled.

"I get home, I got a package, and I've been waiting for these," the Father Of Asahd hitmaker says at the start of a clip that sees him walking towards the sneaker box on his counter like a hungry lion stalking its prey. Once there, he pulls out a pair of Drake's soon-to-be-released Nocta Hot Step, arriving on March 3rd.

"Yo, Drake, thank you so much because I've been calling all my connects for these," the 46-year-old told the camera, carefully inspecting his new prized possession. "I've been calling all my connects, I even called Nike and they said they ain't got any yet, but they said if you get 'em early, it's 'cuz Drake sent 'em."

Khaled went on to tell the Canadian that he "appreciates and is grateful for his friend," but he didn't hesitate to take the opportunity to list off a few more gifts that he has hopes of receiving.

"I need the black ones too, and the black and yellow ones – the one you wore with the Maybach – even if it's a sample. And I need that suit that you wore, from when you performed with Future at Super Bowl, like that nylon suit? I need that whole set. I need that hoodie that you wore at Super Bowl, oh yeah."

Wrapping up the nearly minute-long clip, Khaled said, "Imma call you later to finish that conversation we had in the backyard, you know, about album mode. Another one."

If you're a fan of the New Orleans-born artist, you may already know that he's been hinting at a seriously fire new collaboration with Drake for some time now – read more about that here.





