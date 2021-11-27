DJ Khaled has a lot to be grateful for this year. The day after Thanksgiving, the “All I Do Is Win” artist turned 46 and was able to celebrate in the company of some of his closest friends.

All day long, the New Orleans-born star shared photos and videos from his special day, thanking everyone who took the time to wish him well and flexing all of the luxurious presents he got, including an incredible green Rolex from his long-time friend and collaborator, Drake.

@champagnepapi/Instagram

While on FaceTime with the Canadian star, Khaled unboxed the precious prize. “Oh shit, I’m on some Drake shit,” he can be heard saying as he gazes in awe. “Yo, Drake! This some Drake shit. Drake, you started this crazy shit, you know that, right? All these green diamonds and shit.”

We don’t actually get to see Champagne Papi’s face in the clip, but we’re sure he was grinning from ear to ear. While he couldn’t attend Khaled’s star-studded birthday party, the “Way 2 Sexy” rapper did make sure to share a special greeting to the DJ on Instagram. “Happy birthday more life my brother,” the father of one captioned a snapshot of Khaled making a funny face. “This pic sums up how much we stress each other. But we all love you so much thank you for the memories @djkhaled.”

Those in attendance at the 46-year-old’s party included Diddy, Big Sean, Timbaland, Foodgod, and many more. From the looks of his endless Instagram posts, DJ Khaled definitely had the time of his life.

See more special moments from the big day below.