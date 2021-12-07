DJ Khaled is one of the most successful figures in the modern hip hop landscape.

Despite the seemingly-endless stream of memes and hilarious soundbites from the 46-year-old producer, Khaled has been involved with some of the most iconic records in recent hip hop history, and has collaborated with all of the genre's biggest names.

This past weekend, in an interview with podcasters Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings at Miami's Art Basel, Khaled gave some advice to up-and-comers and dropped a couple of his signature keys to success.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

"I’m a producer, I’m a DJ, I’m a father, I’m a friend. I’m in real estate, I’m in retail, I’m into restaurants, I’m into it all," Khaled said during the "Own Your Masters" event. "We’re supposed to use our social media because it’s really a free commercial for your business. One thing I learned about building a great business…If you do good business, you get good business back. If you do great business, you get great business back."

During his conversation with Bilal and Millings, the "I'm On One" mastermind touched on the value of patience, and revealed that yet another Drake collab is in the works.

"It didn’t happen overnight for me. Quincy Jones didn’t make Thriller until he was 50 years old. Me, when I turned 40, that was when my biggest success happened. I’ve worked free 90 percent of my life, 97 percent of my life, I worked for free. And anyone can vouch for that. But I knew what it would take, and so your social media, you put out that good stuff, you get that good stuff back. That’s the key," he said.

"I got some new music coming out with Drake real soon," Khaled finished. "This shit sounds crazy too, the vocals are in."

What do you think of DJ Khaled's keys to success? Will you be looking for that new Drake record when it drops? Let us know down in the comments.

