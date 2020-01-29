DJ Khaled welcomed "anotha one" last week when he and his wife wife welcomed their second child, Aalam. The famed producer and hype man made sure to keep us all in the loop of virtually every second of the process, which included updates before, during, and after the birth. As he should, Khaled has not held back on his excitement about having another child. He got some new ink for the occasion, tattooing Aalam's footprint on his forearm next to a matching tattoo of Asahd's footprints that he got after his first son's birth in 2016. The father of two even revealed the name of his newborn baby onstage at the Grammys on Sunday, while he took part in accepting the award for Best Rap/Sung Performance for his collaboration with John Legend and the late Nipsey Hussle, "Higher."

"I just had a new baby boy a week ago. His name is Aalam. It means 'the world' in Arabic," Khaled told the crowd. "I also want to big-up my other son Asahd, I love you so much. Daddy will be home." It looks like Asahd is taking a liking to his new little brother, as Khaled shared a photo on Instagram of his two sons side by side in bed. In the adorable photo, Asahd can be seen looking at his tiny sibling with wonder, as little Aalam sleeps soundly.

"BROTHERS ! ASAHD ! And AALAM !" Khaled wrote in the caption. He then shared the exact details of Aalam's birth—"Jan 20 . 2020 Time 11 : 42 pm. AALAM 8 ponds 4 ounces"—before tossing in a few of his signature catchphrases: "WE THE BEST ! 🤲🏽 MORE LOVE MORE BLESSINGS !"