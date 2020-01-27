Yesterday, DJ Khaled took home another one, one being a Grammy Award in this case. The song that sealed the Best Rap/Sung Performance deal was "Higher," a collaboration between himself, John Legend, and Nipsey Hussle. Given the significance of a Nipsey Hussle Grammy win, it's no wonder that those who took the stage were emotional. During his acceptance speech, DJ Khaled proceeded to reveal the name of his second son, who was born last week.

Matthew Eisman/Getty Images

"I want to thank my beautiful queen Nicole," begins Khaled, flanked by his collaborator John Legend. "I just had a new baby boy a week ago. His name is Alam. It means "the world" in Arabic. I also want to big-up my other son Asahd, I love you so much. Daddy will be home. I want to big up We The Best, Epic Records, and Roc Nation."

Might we see Alam's name as the center of an upcoming DJ Khaled album, Father Of Alam perhaps? Or maybe he'll opt for a fatherhood themed-double disc, with Asahd and Alam as disc one and disc two. Either way, we're happy to see Khaled continue to find inspiration in his growing family.